Wingdads are turning coffee cannisters and gutters into festive candy chutes that can stand alone or be attached to railings so that families can practice safe trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're a very family-oriented company, family-owned, and we're just trying to make sure that everyone can have a good, fun holiday," said Ryan Butler.

Butler is among those making the chutes which can either stand-alone or can easily attach to a railing.

"All I needed to do was make sure I had enough angle to make sure the candy could slide down...some people like full-size candy bars, some people like bags of candy, so i just needed to make sure there was enough space for whatever to fit down there, which ended up being about three inches....they're like accordion-style..so you can angle them to where certain railings have different angles than others, so just adjust it so there's a nice angle for the candy to go down," he explained.

His wife decorates the railings, and they're customizable too.

"We had one person, who's a science teacher, who specifically asked if we could find rats and bats and stuff...and we found some stuff to make it work."

Wingdad is an off-shot of Kate Maxwell's Wingmom, a Brandywine Hundred-based company, which helps families with just about everything from laundry to child transportation.

The idea for the candy chutes came after a client requested a safe and socially distant way to trick-or-treat, in line with state recommendations.

Now they're selling railing candy chutes for $30 undecorated or $40 with decorations. Standalone candy chutes cost $50 undecorated and $60 decorated. The railings must be ordered in advance and will be delivered on Oct. 29

Butler hopes that candy chutes bring a sense of normalcy to Halloween while helping families feel safe.

"I think it's just important for everybody to respect everyone's wishes and how they want to react or treat the pandemic, and I think the best thing to do is just try to make it work for everybody which is what we're trying to do," said Butler.

"Keep the tradition going and make sure that [the kids] are still having fun, even though things are a little different."