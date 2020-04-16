Kate Maxwell remembers days where she couldn't get out of bed--the grief was just too much to overcome.
"I kind of fell apart...moms would come over and they would do my dishes, and they would make dinner for my kids. And they would help put my kids on the buses, and they would pick them up form school...moms did my laundry. Moms grocery shopped for me."
Those acts of kindness got her through the dark time of losing her fiancee, veteran Wilmington firefighter Chris Leach, who died combating the Canby Park row home arson in 2016.
After coming out of the fog, about a year after the fire, Maxwell, of Brandywine Hundred, was able to re-jump start her own life and find her purpose in helping others. She founded Wingmom--a business that swoops in to help other local moms and dads when they feel overwhelmed--like she did.
"We started with kids rides and airport rides, and quickly expanded our services to grocery shopping, errand running, laundry, babysitting, and home organization," she said.
Now, with stay-at home orders in effect in Delaware during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Wingmom's services are limited. But what services they can still provide come up big for families during these difficult times.
"The thing is I think there's some comfort in knowing that a local mom is shopping for you," she said.
Wingmom charges $30 plus the cost of groceries for a trip to the supermarket, and $15 for any additional errands--like adding on a trip to Walgreens--to pick up prescriptions. The company also has memberships to BJ's and Costco, making bulk shopping possible for families too--for a $35 fee. Twenty-dollars from every grocery-store run goes right to the mom or dad who did your shopping.
"The only money that we're keeping for Wingmom is to insure them. You have to provide worker's comp for even independent contractor's, and then we have a platform that we have to pay for--just small business costs. But the bulk of the fees go right to the moms."
Wingmom's pricing model has risen $5 during the COVID-19 pandemic to compensate for the extra time it takes to shop and find substitutions and practice social distancing in stores.
But for those who can afford it, it's a small price to pay to be able to remain at home during these challenging times especially at a time when services like Instacart could take a week or more to deliver your groceries. Wingmom can serve locals within 24 to 48 hours with 37 local moms and dads serving as far south as the Middletown/Townsend/Odessa area as well as parts of Pennsylvania, including Garnet Valley, Avondale, West Chester, and Kennett Square.
"I feel grateful that these moms have put their faith in me and in Wingmom as a business. We're helping families that really can't help themselves right now. Either they're paying attention to the recommendations to stay home or their families are immuno-compromised...we've had moms cry...because the problem that's happening now is Shipt and Instacart, it's days upon days upon days until you can get into their program...I really truly feel like people were wondering what they were going to do. There's already so much fear and anxiety in this world, wondering how you're going to feed your family should not be one of those things.
She shared the story of one local mom who can't just use any delivery service.
"She can't just go online and pick the auto-populated items that Instacart has in stock. She has a child with really bad allergies, and so she needs somebody that's actually going to shop the labels and make sure that the items that they're purchasing with her child's allergies," she said. "Our moms are looking at physical lists that are sent to us, and so there's extra work for us, but I definitely think that that's an extra level of customer service that we provide."
Wingmoms wear masks and gloves to protect themselves and others while shopping, but they also drop off a pair of gloves with your contact-less delivery, so moms and dads can work to decontaminate their groceries in their garage or front porch, if they choose.
"[We recommend they] physically unbox all the items outside, and we're even recommending--even your meats--bring a Ziploc bag and separate your meats...take the actual bag of cereal out of the box and just put it on your shelf not in the box. Anything that you can do to decontaminate your groceries, do."
Wingmom is hiring too. They've reached out to laid off restaurants workers and are hoping they and other non-essential employees join the army of moms and dads willing to make these essential trips for families.
"The more we book up, the more I hire," said Maxwell.
"We're growing leaps and bounds. My hope would be that the name Wingmom stays in everybody's heads and that people continue to utilize our services even after this crisis is over, and that I can keep all of the moms on, but even we just expand to keep...as many people in jobs as we possibly can until they go back to their normal, we're going to do it."
And despite the company's name--they'll hire dads or people who aren't parents--and serve those persons too.
"When I thought of the idea of Wingmom, it was moms helping moms, but we're here to help everybody--moms, grandmoms, aunts, uncles, dads, stepdads, people that don't have kids, people that never want to have kids...we're here to help."
Transportation and a phone is a must, customer service experience is preferred, but even those who just want to help are welcomed to inquire.
Visit Wingmom for inquiries or send an email to jobs@wingmomde.com.
"It means so much knowing that we're able to help people. I got into this because I was helped, and I wanted to give back," said Maxwell.