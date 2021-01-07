Delaware's high school winter sports will be allowed to proceed with games on January 11, 2011, but with several restrictions.
Basketball, swimming, wrestling, and indoor track will be allowed to proceed with competitions beginning on Monday. They have been allowed to practice since November 30.
Mask use will be required in all sports but swimming while wrestling is continuing to wait for more specific Division of Public Health guidance on their safety rules.
Basketball is planning to move to open tournaments, where all schools would be granted access to the tournament, to protect against schools losing multiple games due to COVID quarantine protocols.
A school would have to have played six of the maximum 14 games to receive a top 24-seed, and all teams must at least have 10 games on their schedule on January 15.
The opening tip-off will also be removed, replaced by the visiting team getting the possession, and then starting the possession arrow from there.
Swimming is planning to use Sussex Academy as their championship venue in late February, with the University of Delaware not available. Diving would take place at McKean.
Masks will not be required in the water, and only athletes in a specific event would be allowed on the pool deck during competition.
Indoor track continues to face venue issues, with the Prince Georges complex in Landover, Maryland, being used as a COVID vaccination site. They are working on a contingency plan to hold an outdoor version of the state meet, although cold weather protocols could be an issue.
Wrestling has the biggest concerns as they've had to have a new round of COVID protocols approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health, although they will be able to begin Monday under rules passed in October and November, including mandatory mask use.
Their hope is to hold an individual state meet only with a point system being created to then determine a team championship on those results.
DPH liaison Jamie Mack said the upcoming order from DPH and Governor Carney will limit spectators to one person per player. It is unclear whether that will just be for home athletes or both teams.
New Jersey has a complete spectator ban.
At this point, Delaware's spring sports remain on schedule to begin practices in March.