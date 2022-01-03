The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm WARNING for the entire state of Delaware until 4 p.m. Monday.
Heavy snow is expected at times throughout the state.
Forecasters have increased their projected snowfall accumulation amounts. Northern New Castle County could get 4" to 8" of snow. Areas to the south could see as much as a foot of snow. The beaches should only see 2" to 3".
NBC 10 meteorologist Bill Henley said it's a quick moving storm that will move out of New Castle County earlier in the day, but linger downstate.
"I do expect it to taper off during the early afternoon in Wilmington, but not so for all of Delaware," said Henley. "It should move offshore around 5 o'clock this afternoon."
Forecasters warn travel could be very difficult, with hazardous conditions impacting travel through much of the day today.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials report a fatal accident in Kent County during the snowstorm.
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at Firetower and Berrytown roads near Felton.
Delaware State Police are investigating.
