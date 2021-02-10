Snow associated with the first of four upcoming storms has led the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Delaware until noon on Thursday.
NWS forecasters are projecting 2-4 inches of snow in New Castle County, with up to 4 inches of snow in Kent, Sussex, and the beaches, with sleet and freezing rain being a consideration, especially in Sussex.
The first storm is coming from the west, with a swath of snow, ice, and rain working its way from Illinois to Maryland.
The snow is not expected to be constant, or heavy, but with much of it falling in the overnight hours, it has a better chance of accumulating than Sunday's event.
A second storm, not covered by the advisory, is slated to approach on Thursday evening, but the NWS thinks it will be moisture-starved, and there might be a struggle to get even an inch anywhere in Delaware.
Storm No. 3 is expected to form as a front stalls near, or off, the Atlantic Coast on Saturday.
A low pressure is expected to work up the front, bringing either snow, sleet, or freezing rain back to Delaware. The best chance of a storm bringing ice would be with this track.
After a relatively quiet Sunday and Monday, yet another storm is then expected to approach for Tuesday. It could be similar to last January 31's storm where a storm in the Great Lakes reforms off the coast, and it would be a matter of where to determine if Delaware sees rain, snow, a mix, or limited precipitation.