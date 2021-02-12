The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory beginning on Saturday afternoon for a storm that is expected to bring a period of freezing rain throughout Delaware.
An ice accumulation map issued by forecasters Saturday suggests Kent and New Castle County could get just over a tenth of an inch of ice out of the storm that is expected to begin in the early afternoon on Saturday.
Freezing rain is expected to continue into Sunday morning, when the freezing rain is expected to taper off, or ground temperatures sneak above freezing, making it plain rain.
Freezing rain is formed when a thin layer of cold air near the surface is not scoured out by warm air at higher altitudes, meaning initial snowfall quickly melts. That liquid then doesn't have a chance to refreeze into sleet pellets, instead hitting the ground as rain, and freezing where surfaces are below freezing.
Two more storms are expected to hit next week, with one on Monday night or Tuesday once again expected to bring a possibility of snow or rain, depending on how close the track is to the coast, while the Thursday storm could come after a significant warmup.
Forecasters said they're less than confident of that track due to all of the storm possibilities before that point.