A number of serious crashes, some related to the after effects of a snowstorm, kept New Castle County paramedics, rescue crews, and police scrambling this weekend.
No injuries were reported in a single vehicle wreck around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Brandywine Valley.
A New Castle County medic unit on its way to another call rolled up on a vehicle upside down off of Montchanin and Adams Dam roads and into a stream.
The crash happened as snow was starting to taper off with back roads still mostly snow covered.
A similar accident happened Sunday, January 30, 2022, just before noon on Frenchtown Road near the Maryland state line.
A car rolled over and ended up in water.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company said the occupants were able to get out themselves and were treated for minor injuries.
Christiana firefighters responded to Route 72 at Reybold Road Sunday afternoon for a crash.
One person was flown to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries from that scene.
The crashes weren't limited to civilian vehicles.
Clayton and Hartly fire companies responded around 7 Sunday morning to an accident in which a Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) plow truck slid off the road and into a ditch.
The driver was treated for minor injuries.