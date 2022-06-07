As the conversation around abortion takes center stage nationally in the wake of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision appearing to overturn Roe V. Wade, two competing bills in Delaware look to address women's reproductive healthcare access: one seeking to add restrictions, the other opening up access.
At the center of the conversation in the First State is Republican Sen. Bryant Richardson's Senate Bill 235, which received a committee hearing Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and Democrat Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown's House Bill 455, which will be heard in a separate committee on Wednesday, June 8.
Richardson presented his bill, The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, to the Senate Legislative Oversight & Sunset Committee. It would repeal current sections of the Delaware Code relating to human pregnancy termination, ultimately capping access to the procedure at 20 weeks after fertilization.
It's far safer for a woman whose life is in eminent danger to undergo a preterm delivery, Richardson argued, with an emergency Cesarean section capable of being completed in about an hour while an abortion after 24 weeks can take two to three days, he said. This could potentially provide quicker access to life-saving treatments for the mother and protect the fetus from harm at a time where Richardson argued it has already achieved personhood.
"I know when this topic came up a few years ago that there was some information that was brought forward about the ability of unborn children to feel pain," Richardson said. "The studies that were cited were old studies, I think 2010 and earlier. There's been a lot of studies since then, a lot of information since then."
Providing three separate expert testimonies during the hearing, Richardson said it was disingenuous for a Planned Parenthood representative to suggest any additional scientific studies needed to be considered when weighing abortion limitations, especially when "Planned Parenthood makes its profits quite a bit from the abortion industry, and I know that they do perform most of their abortions prior to the 20 weeks of gestation, but still whenever a woman goes in for an abortion, there's two patients that go in and only one comes out. The child becomes a victim."
What his bill didn't seem to account for, however, was access for individuals facing verified issues with the pregnancy after 20 weeks of gestation. For couples who learn something is very wrong with their child and that the fetus would not be viable to birth or for long thereafter, Sen. Stephanie Hansen asked what recourse they might have. Richardson suggested doctors can be wrong often enough those couples should just have the child anyway and hope for the best.
"A lot of times there, as far as an unborn child, there are misdiagnoses. So the chances of the child living--I think there's been a lot of examples of the child being born and the doctors have been wrong in their diagnosis--so I think we should err on the side of the the unborn child," Richardson said.
The whole approached seemed to be something of a dog whistle for the national-level conservative movement looking to restrict reproductive healthcare access, with Minor-Brown suggesting Richardson is looking to attack women in the state.
"Senator Richardson, and I'm just going to say it, I feel like he is attempting to start a war on women," she told WDEL Tuesday. "We're not going to allow it to happen. We're going to make sure that we put as many safeguards in place so that women will always be protected, and always have access to quality reproductive healthcare services."
Her legislation, which will appear in the House Health & Human Development Wednesday, seeks to not only provider greater access to services like abortion by allowing physicians assistants, certified nurse midwives, and certified nurse practitioners to perform the procedure,s but also adds protections for those coming from out of state to receive such care.
It was an important inclusion as states like Texas implement things like placing bounties on women who seek out abortions or on individuals who help them in that endeavor.
"There are protections in this bill. Protections for the provider who is providing the services, and also for the woman who is receiving the services--whether she is a resident of Delaware or whether she comes from another state--to ensure that she can receive the services and there will be no legal repercussions brought against her," Minor-Brown said. "Absolutely we are going to show that we are good neighbors to any woman that needs to come here for reproductive health services."
Seeing attacks on these services in red states is disconcerting, said Minor-Brown, whose own background as a nurse includes kicking off her career at Planned Parenthood of Delaware. She wants women across the nation to know Delaware will be a haven for them if they need this kind of help.
"We have to do what we have to do to protect women's rights to make decisions regarding their healthcare and their bodies. It is not a politician's right to dictate these decisions," she said. "We have come such a long way to get to a space where women have access to safe, quality reproductive healthcare, and we cannot and we will not allow this work to be overturned, to take us back to an unsafe, torturous means of seeking care."
As of publication, committee member votes dictating the future of SB235 had not been returned. Sen. Richardson did not respond to a request for an interview regarding his legislation.