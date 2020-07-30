The outgoing payments from Delaware's Division of Unemployment Insurance are about to decrease significantly as the federal pandemic stipend expires, Director Darryl Scott said.
"Of the $38 million paid for the week ending July 25, $23,445,110 was attributable to the [Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation] stipend," Scott said. "So, at this time with FPUC benefits expiring, we would expect the total benefits paid to be somewhere in the $15 million range."
Initial and continuous claims held relatively steady during the final week of the stipend's availability, and brought the total amount of unemployment benefits paid to Delawareans above the $700 million mark, at $702,989,999. For reference, unemployment insurance paid out during the pandemic now surpasses ten times what the division paid out for the entire previous year, which was roughly $67 million.
- March 15 - 21: Initial Claims - 10,720
- March 22 - 28: Initial Claims - 18,987
- March 29 - April 4: Initial Claims - 18,863
- April 5 - April 11: Initial Claims - 13,258
- April 12 - April 18: Initial Claims - 9,294
- April 19 - April 25: Initial Claims - 7,754
- April 26 - May 2: Initial Claims - 6,183
- May 3 - May 9: Initial claims - 5,197
- May 10 - May 16: Initial claims - 5,584
- May 17 - May 23: Initial claims - 4,651
- May 24 - May 30: Initial Claims - 3,052
- May 31 - June 6: Initial claims - 3,037
- June 7 - June 13: Initial claims - 2,516
- June 14 - June 20: Initial claims - 2,797
- June 21 - June 27: Initial claims - 2,771
- June 28 - July 4: Initial claims - 2,791
- July 5 - July 11: Initial claims - 3,167
- July 12 - July 18: Initial claims - 2,704
- July 19 - July 25: Initial claims - 2,563
A reintroduction of those benefits is currently being discussed in Congress, but nothing has passed yet and, in the meantime, those relying on additional benefits should prepare for a period of time without them--and their possible return in some reduced fashion.
"We're watching the debate in Washington closely," Scott said. "A couple ideas that are currently being discussed, that we're aware of is, one, reducing the benefit amount from $600 to another amount--I think the senate bill that was just introduced has it at $200 for just a couple of months--and then the senate bill proposes to make it a calculation to try...pay the individual 70% of their weekly earnings prior to the pandemic."
Part of that calculation involves part of the weekly benefits already paid by Delaware's Division of Unemployment Insurance and then supplementing that payment with federal funds to some extent based on the calculation. Delaware currently pays out between $20 and $400 in unemployment benefits weekly, and Scott said he calculated the additional benefit amount could be between $10 and $200.
Despite the additional benefit expiring, Scott reassured individuals with pending claims filed at any point since the FPUC was introduced and prior to its expiration that, should those claims be approved, the stipend would apply to all back-payments.