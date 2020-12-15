"This week, our testing remains strong," said Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall Tuesday. "We have 24 sites across the state. That does not include the static sites."
A week ahead of Christmas, Schall said the state is keeping on top of novel coronavirus COVID-19 testing and increasing access for as many people as possible. Officials are recommending everyone stay home for the holidays this year, but know people will do what they feel like doing and want them to be as informed as possible.
"We know there has to be multiple ways to get tested, [we have to] increase that access for people, so that was one of the things we've been pushing hard, to make sure we have a more constant and appointment-fluid pipeline process," he said. "So New Castle County has just over a dozen sites. We are closely monitoring the weather [Wednesday]."
The testing site at Middletown High School will move indoors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the walk-up site at Prices Run Park/Winchester Park in Wilmington will operate from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in an attempt to circumvent the weather.
Over the previous week, Schall said Delaware was able to conduct 52,000 tests, a new record.
"We are still not trying to turn anybody away--even if you don't have reservation. If you show up on time, we're able to complete your task before we send it away to the labs, that's kind of our litmus test," he said. "We did run out of tests at one site last week so we did apologize for that, but we're reaching out to people to make sure they were aware of other locations they could go to get tested that same day or the next day."
While the good news is the state is conducting so many tests, Schall said the down side is he's starting to see turnaround times from labs increasing. It reached 62 hour average turnaround time between sample taken to an email notification of diagnoses being sent out, but Schall said it's since dipped below 60 hours and he anticipates that to continue to drop.
"[We] know that...we want people to be safe over the holidays. We want to make sure we don't see a spike in cases post-holidays. So, if you are going to be visiting with family and you are quarantining now, and you want to get an at-home test, probably ordered today or tomorrow. If you order it [Tuesday] or [Wednesday], you can have it by Thursday at the latest. Turn it around, get it to UPS Friday, have your results ready next week, and continue your quarantine through for the holidays."
Rapid antigen testing will also arrive in the county next week to aid that pre-holiday push to conduct more tests and prepare more people for potential visits. They'll be conducted at two or three locations concurrent to the curative tests currently offered. Officials will be targeting these tests at groups considered the highest risk, so those 65 years of age or older, and asymptomatic adults in the 18-to-35 range, who could potentially bring the virus to their families and spread it further.
"We want to make sure we're able to turn around and give them guidance as soon as possible, so that works well because right now with longer turnaround times, if we're able to provide some people with a rapid result to actually help them in preparing in communicating with any potential exposure. As we do the antigen testing, anybody that is positive will also do a [nasal swap] just to confirm it as well. So remember, a lot of testing opportunities that are out there. DE.gov/GetTested has everything that the state's doing."
With a Nor'easter on the horizon, Schall said officials would be monitoring, adjusting, and communicating.