The Division of Public Health made its pitch to the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) Wednesday, justifying all the work they've done in the past year--and will continue to do in the coming year--to combat a global health crisis.
"COVID-19 has challenged every area of public health since March 2020," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "We have 800 dedicated staff who are working night and day to support Delaware residents. I cannot underscore enough the need now, more than ever, for dedicated funding and sustained support for public health operations."
Submitting a budget request of $143.7 million Rattay pointed to both COVID-related and non-COVID-related initiatives they'll need to continue focusing on in Fiscal Year '22 to continue improving the overall health of Delawareans.
"Which includes $50.3 million in general funds, $34.8 million in [Appropriated Special Funds] spending authority, and $68.5 million in Non-Appropriated Special Funds (NSF)," Rattay said. "Our FY '22 [governor's recommended budget] also includes 77 NSF positions added for COVID-19 response, and $100,000 enhancement for Naloxone access and distribution."
From the success of relaying information to the public via the My Healthy Community data portal to virus testing and a 400-person strong contact tracing program, the pandemic continues to be the primary focus of Delaware's public health officials, Rattay said. There's the COVID Alert DE app for anonymous exposure tracking being used by more than 100,000 people now. More than six million pieces of personal protective equipment have been delivered by the state Health Operations Center. The state's call center has fielded 60,000 calls and 50,000 emails, and the department has inspected 1,200 restaurants and businesses to ensure they're adhering to public health guidelines.
Now, the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is underway, presenting its own struggles.
"On January 20, we moved to Phase 1b of our vaccine plan, focusing on the 65-plus that population, and due to extremely limited vaccine supplies, unfortunately, not everyone can receive their vaccinations at the same time," she said. "As of yesterday, however, the state of Delaware and its partners have administered 182,427 COVID-19 vaccinations, and Delaware is within the top 10 states in the nation for vaccination."
But just because there's a pandemic, Rattay stressed that doesn't mean they can let other initiatives fall by the wayside.
"The need to reduce opioid deaths, address social determinants of health issues to improve health equity, the mortality gap for African American babies and moms, and the drivers of chronic disease," she said. "We're also very focused on strengthening that early childhood comprehensive system with partners...as well as enrolling more families who need home visiting services."
Infant mortality rates among Black babies and mothers is an area in which state Rep. Stephanie Bolden (D-District 2) would like to see more funding directed, especially when Delaware's African American population makes up roughly 22% of the state, she said.
"Do we need to put more in the budget," Bolden asked. "How are we addressing this?"
"You hit on an area that we remain very concerned about and, although Delaware has decreased its infant mortality rate from 9.3 to 7.3 and we have seen improvements, we still have a disparity where an African American baby is 2.5 times more likely to die in its first year of life compared to a white baby born in our state," Rattay said. "That remains completely unacceptable to us."
Rattay said the Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium has been focused on this issue. She also explained to JFC co-chair state Senator Trey Paradee (D-District 17), who asked when she thought he'd be able to take his mother out for trips from her long-term care facility, that they could only continue to follow the science.
"I can't imagine how stressful it is, and we know that the mental health impacts of this year for those in facilities has really been tremendous. We're all eager to get to a point where we can relax," Rattay said. "We are really looking to the science to tell us when we're able to back down on some of the restrictions in place. Common sense suggests that those who've had two doses do have, certainly, a much decreased risk--95% is what the science tells us, for the two vaccines out there now--in developing serious consequences from the COVID-19 virus. So, I think we're hopeful that the science will guide us to a place where more interactions among residents within the facilities, as well as with their families, is forthcoming."
That response seemed to confuse Sen. Dave Lawson (R-District 15), who wanted to know why Rattay used the term "science," instead of data. Rattay explained science is data.
"When I refer to science and scientific studies--of which many have been published--they are based on data," she said. "So it is the data that informs the conclusions that then guide our messaging that we produce to the public."
Lawson also asked a number of other questions during the DPH budget hearing that had little to do with the budget, but Rattay easily clarified some misinformation about the COVID-19 virus. He wanted to know why the DPH would continue COVID-19 testing when Delaware has vaccine available. He also asked whether $9 million for contact tracing is "money well spent."
"We have to do both," Rattay said. "Getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible is certainly key to us, and something we're capable of and we've been able to demonstrate we can do, but the supply is extremely limited, and it is going to be quite a long time before much of the Delaware population is vaccinated. Testing--especially since about 50% of individuals infected with COVID don't have symptoms--Testing is one of our most important tools to contain the infection."
He also wanted to know what the big deal is about a virus with a "99% recovery rate."
Lawson: "Does that seem, a little, to fly in the face of common sense? I mean I'm certainly not in your field, but I was an investigator and, just those two figures don't add up, and the vaccine, by your own statement is only 95% effective."
Rattay: "I guess I look at it very differently. I've never seen anything in my life so infectious, a disease so devastating. You know, previously, our worst flu season, we lost 38 Delawareans, which we saw as devastating. We've lost over 1,400 Delawareans, people who no longer have family members with us. To me, that's incredibly devastating, But also, there's many people now who have long-term impacts from the lung COVID syndrome, and many people with healthcare expenditures, not to mention the impact on the economy. So, by testing and preventing spread of infection, it is, again, one of the most effective things we can do to prevent those consequences."
Rattay pointed to a report from the Centers for Disease Control published just this week showing life expectancy has decreased significantly due to the pandemic, adding its disproportionately impacted minority populations.
Lawson: "You didn't answer the numbers issue. The numbers aren't there to support the behavior, and the expenditure, and the fear that is being instilled in our population--and the confusion, for that matter. One day, masks are good. Next day, they're bad. Next, now we wear two. It just goes on and on and on. People can't get hold of this."
Rattay: "This has been an evolving situation, and so we've been learning as we have been going forward. We've been transparent with the science and the knowledge that we have as we go forward. Again, to me, the hospitalizations, and certainly the deaths, are devastating. And the mitigation strategies, have they evolved over time? Yes, to some degree, as we learn more. We learned how common asymptomatic spread was, and that's when we said masks are needed. Now, we've learned more by studying the flow of the vesicles from one person to another. And so, making sure there's a tight seal around the mouth, science says, that makes a big difference. And so we look to the science, we follow the science, and our guidance will continue to evolve as we learn more."
She also took the time to field non-budget question on home COVID testing kits ("We started it out for teachers, so teachers were given the link to do their testing once a month as a starting point, and then quickly thereafter opened it up to all Delaware areas"), the possibility of summer programs for kids ("My glass is always half-full and optimistic and hopeful that this summer is better than this past year"), and when private pharmacies might get access to vaccinations for distribution ("At this point, all private pharmacies who have requested vaccines should have received some").
While many, both state officials and members of the public, commented on their appreciation for the DPH's continued good work in their response to COVID-19--what one commenter called "Mission Impossible"--state Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-District 4) said she knows their efforts to guide the public through this challenging time only help when everyone gets onboard.
"We don't know what we don't know, and there's reason to be fearful," Sturgeon said. "Unlike other illnesses such as the flu, this one could potentially have long-term effects that we don't yet know, and until we know, it is much better to be cautious, rather than run the risk, since it is preventable...the long-term impacts could be significant and it could be forever. The inflammation that happens, the inflammatory cardiovascular issues you mentioned...since we don't know how long they'll last, we should be very, very careful. I just want that to be out there, because other comments were made that made it sound like, 'What's the big deal? The death rate isn't that high.' So it was important to me to get that out."
Check out DPH's full budget presentation: