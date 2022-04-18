Delaware Republican state senators issued a joint letter to Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay calling for a preemptive stay on any mask mandates as they nervously watch Philadelphia reinstituting them.
"Last week, the city of Philadelphia announced it would be re-implementing its indoor face-covering mandate effective today, Monday, April 18th," the letter read, in part. "In light of this, we felt compelled to reach out and express our strong opinion that the state of Delaware does not follow suit. We believe strongly that our small businesses, schools, and overall societal health have greatly improved in the time that our mandates and State of Emergencies have not been in effect."
Without addressing what they might like to see be done in the event there was any necessity to protect physical health, the letter explained mandates just wouldn't feel great as people try to get back to how things used to be.
"Going back to restrictions and mandates seen at the height of the pandemic would dramatically hinder the progress we have made towards returning to normalcy," it read.
The mask mandate was expired by Gov. John Carney on February 11, 2022. School masks have been optional since March 1, 2022.
You can read the full letter here:
WDEL has requested comment on the issue from the DPH. This story will be update once a comment is provided.