A delayed returning witness for the prosecution in the third day of the State of Delaware's case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness was the most explosive testimony heard in the trial so far, though some of it seemed to be a matter of interpretation.
Director for the Division of Accounting Jane Cole, reviewed several spreadsheets breaking down how the Office of the Auditor of Accounts paid the organizations My Campaign Group and Innovate Consulting, run by who the state alleges is an associate of McGuiness, Christie Gross.
She both told the jury it would be false to classify the state agency having made multiple payments to the contractor in September 2020 based on how defense attorney Steven Wood presented the data, and appropriate to classify them as "multiple payments" based on Prosecutor Mark Denney's presentation that two payments seem to have been paid to the Gross in September 2020.
Those payments for a $45,000 contract which went about $7,000 over the initial budget--and just shy of $2,000 over the threshold which have required the contract be put out to bid--are at the heart of Attorney General Kathy Jennings charging McGuiness with structuring, one of five charges brought against the Auditor which make her Delaware's first sitting statewide official to stand trial.
Defense attorney Steven Wood got Cole to admit to the jury much of the wording in the Delaware Department of Justice's search warrant used in the case was false, and that, based on the dates of documents used by the prosecution, they would have had to know the claims made were false. This included Cole detailing that a claim McGuiness made "multiple payments" was false, an assessment she would seemingly alter later.
The state alleges she intentionally attempted to obstruct payments made to the group, and broke up payments over the triggering amount into smaller amounts which would not have required oversight. McGuiness is also charged with conflict of interest, official misconduct, theft over $1,500, and act of intimidation.
The day started with Cole's testimony being suspended while presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. allowed for Virginia Bateman to take the stand. Bateman is Elizabeth Saylar McGuiness's best friend, and the conflict of interest charge stems from the pair's hiring at the Auditor's Office.
The jury heard from Bateman directly and listened in on a 6-minute phone call DOJ Investigator Franklin Robinson recorded when he called her to ask about her time in the office. Robinson did identify himself as a Department of Justice investigator on the call, but did not go into detail about the investigation he was conducting, stating he was looking into if casual seasonal employees had been appropriately handled at the start of the pandemic.
Bateman can be heard telling Robinson she got the job because she knew McGuiness. She told the court after her phone call with Robinson, she called her friend and then McGuiness. Wood detailed the investigator never asked about details like the circumstances about how, why, when, or with whom Bateman or McGuiness would operate the state vehicle to which they had access--they said it was only ever to drive McGuiness to work or to run errands--or about their treatment at the office from other employees.
Cole's return to the stand well before lunch picked up with Denney's questioning, before transitioning over to Wood's cross-examination, which continued beyond a lunch break. It was during cross examination that Wood had Cole explain to the jury multiple portions of the search warrant wouldn't be based in truth according to what the DOJ would have known at the time.
They walked through a number of forms and detailed the process for the jury about submitting purchase orders and, when those weren't requested in time, offices obtaining After the Fact Waivers, which are used to correct issues in hindsight. Wood described them as an office declaring, "We did this, mea culpa, please let it be okay."
He showed a number of these After the Fact Waivers to the jury over the course of Cole's testimony, including one from the Attorney General's Office stating a purchase order had been delayed, in the amount of $107,738.27, and another waiver from the Department of Correction which said they didn't know they needed to have a PO created, and, "to avoid loss of a good faith vendor," requested $7,628,460. It was approved.
Wood may have been establishing that McGuiness's alleged infraction would appear minor in comparison to some of these waivers--mistakes made even by the AG's office, currently prosecuting McGuiness--but it may have slightly backfired. Denney pointed out the DOC's form was dated October 2018, and all of the documents shown would head to the Auditor's Office after appearing before the Division of Accounting, meaning the Auditor would have to be aware of the process for correcting an overage.
Denney also countered with an email sent from Christie Gross, at McGuiness's instruction, to then Chief of Staff Thomas Van Horn, sending him Pay Pal payment instructions on Sept 30, 2020. Between that payment and a Sept. 10 payment, the final word with Denney's guidance Cole said that would classify as "multiple payments" and that McGuiness's behavior had been "improper."
The jury also heard from former part-time Administration Specialists Rooslie Maurice and Lizbethmary Vargas, both of whom the state contends were forced out prior to the hiring of Bateman and Elizabeth McGuiness.
Not a significant portion of time was spent with either, but they did detail their time in the office. Maurice said she left the Auditor's Office because traveling from New Jersey for a day-and-a-half to two days work each week wasn't worth it, when she could be providing care for her mother. Vargas detailed she lost her babysitter and needed to provide greater care for a special needs son.
The day wrapped after Vargas finished her testimony. The case will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.