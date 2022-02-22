Perseverance can show many forms in an athlete, and for two of the 2021 Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association honorees, they have it in spades.
2021 WNBA MVP Betnijah Laney was a McDonalds All-American and two-time Gatorade Delaware Basketball Player of the Year with Smyrna, and followed that up with an honorable mention AP All-American nod her senior year at Rutgers, but her domestic professional career came slowly.
Like many professional women's basketball players, Laney split her year between international and United States leagues, finding success in Australia, before a torn ACL with the Chicago Sky ended her 2016 campaign.
After a year off for rehab, her play in Australia earned her the 2018-19 Defensive Player of the Year for the Dandenong Rangers of the WNBL, but she struggled to find playing time with just 2.7 poins per game with the Connecticut Son.
She moved her international game to Israel, where she averaged 19.4 points for Elitzur Maclaren Holon, but it was joining the Atlanta Dream of the NBA when things clicked.
Laney started all 22 games ,averaging 17.2 points and 4 assists per game on her way to the WNBA Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team.
The Clayton native joined New York, and backed up the breakout season with a 2021 WNBA All-Star selection, becoming just the fourth player in WNBA history to average 16.7 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds per game, joining legends Cappie Pondexter, Diana Taurasi, and Candace Parker.
Laney's season earned her the DSBA's John J. Brady Delaware Athlete of the Year Award, overcoming finalists Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland of the Denver Nuggets and VCU, and top-60 tennis player Madison Brengle.
While Laney's perseverance came from injury and opportunity, Lex Howerin's path to the Buddy Hurlock Unsung Hero Award was paved with timely attention to detail that might have been a life saver, plus a chance to fight her way back onto the field one last time.
Howerin conducted a self-check for breast cancer before a Wesley College field hockey game in 2019, and found out it was Stage 2 Breast Cancer.
A two-year battle included a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and other treatments, while still trying to stay on schedule to graduate in Wesley's final semester as a school in Spring 2021.
In addition, she was pushed by her teammates to do the one-time unfathomable, get back on the field with the Wolverines in their final season.
"It was the most rewarding feeling I'd ever experienced, because after all the things I'd been through, hockey being my number one escape, I was able to reward myself with coming this far and making it to be able to play again."
Howerin is now a physical education teacher at her alma mater Caesar Rodney where she works with the field hockey and softball programs, and said she wants her story to be a lesson.
"I don't think I can preach this enough: Cancer doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care if you're 21 and the healthiest you've ever been. It doesn't care if you're an athlete. It doesn't care if you're busy as can be. It will pick anybody and everybody, and it will run its course."
She said her last three years have been a roller coaster, and that while she's in remission, she continues to take drugs to hopefully prevent a recurrence, but she's proud of the perseverance she's shown.
"Being able to say I came, I conquered, and now I am able to share my story all while doing what I love."
The other 2021 DSBA Honorees included Saint Mark's volleyball coach Nancy Griskowitz as the Tubby Raymond Coach of the Year, after leading the Spartans to their second straight title, DSBA's Tony Glenn with the Herm Reitzes Award for Community Service for his work with the Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game, and Delmar Field Hockey, which has won 96 straight games and has multiple Division 1 prospects.
The 2020 DSBA winners were also honored.
Former Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie received the Player of the Year Award after making the MLS' Top XI and the US Men's National Team, Appoquinimink Boys Soccer won Team of the Year after winning their first title, Ed Coker of Dover Little League won the Herm Reitzes Award, Ursuline cross country's Jim Fisher won Coach of the Year, and Dover Football's Qualeak Bumbrey won the Buddy Hurlock Unsung Hero Award.