An 18-year-old girl was shot in the head Sunday night, Dover Police said Monday.
According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Willis Road around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, and, while responding to the scene, were flagged down by a private vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital.
Officers said they escorted the vehicle to Kent General Hospital and stayed with the victim while she underwent treatment, while additional units responded to the scene of the shooting.
Police said they located several shell casings in the area and the operator of the vehicle transporting the victim told authorities two men had opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle approximately 14 times on the driver's side, striking the woman in the head once.
Police said an occupied home was also struck, but no occupants were injured.
The victim was in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.