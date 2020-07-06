A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in Wilmington early Monday.
According to Wilmington Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Pine Street in the city's East Side around 12:15 a.m. July 6, 2020, for reports of a shooting.
They located the victim, and transported her to an area hospital.
Anyone with information relevant to this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police at 302.576.3971 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.