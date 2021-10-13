A 56-year-old woman was shot and killed in Wilmington's East Side Tuesday night.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot around 9:50 p.m. on October 12, 2021, in the 1000 block of Kirkwood Street. She was transported to an area hospital, where she ultimately died from injuries suffered.
The incident remained under investigation police said. These were all the details regarding the incident they released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brianna Rodrigues at 302.576.3971 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.