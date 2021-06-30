An 85-year-old woman died after pulling in front of an ambulance in Claymont Wednesday.
According to New Castle County Police, the victim was entering Darley Road from Ravine Road when she pulled in front of a Claymont Fire Company ambulance which was approaching the intersection with its emergency lights activated, around 9:10 a.m. on June 30, 2021.
Authorities said first aid was administered to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two occupants of the ambulance were treated for and released from an area hospital for minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing Traffic Services Unit investigation is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Brandon Harris at 302.573.2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.