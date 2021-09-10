A woman has been arrested in her home state following a domestic-related shooting in Dover.
U.S. Marshals handcuffed 21-year-old Gabrielle Clark at 10 a.m. on Thursday. September 8, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina.
Clark is accused of firing off shots in Fiddler's Green in a fight with her father on August 25, 2021; she then fled the scene.
No one was hit by the bullets, but her father's vehicle was damaged.
She's now in a South Carolina detention center pending extradition back to Delaware, where she'll face charge that include reckless endangering.
A mugshot of Clark was not provided by police.