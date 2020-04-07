A 54-year-old woman has been charged with yelling she was positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19 while in a Brookside-area store, police announced Tuesday.
According to New Castle County Police, 54-year-old Kelley Hines entered a store Brookside Shopping Center store along Marrows Road on Friday, April 3, 2020, began screaming, using profanity, and telling everyone inside she was positive for COVID-19 and didn't care who she infected.
Authorities said people began fleeing the store trying to avoid Hines.
She was located, arrested, and taken to an area hospital for testing. Once medically cleared, she was charged with felony terroristic threatening-false statement causing evacuation of a building, two counts misdemeanor terroristic threatening, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was released on $5,200 unsecured bond.