A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting last fall on Wilmington's East Side.
Police handcuffed Yazmyn Stewart, 20, on May 13, 2021.
She's accused of shooting an 18-year-old man on the 900 block of North Pine Street on October 24, 2020. He was hospitalized at the time, but survived the shooting.
Stewart faces a charge of first-degree assault and a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
She was arraigned and was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash-only bail.