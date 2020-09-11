Newark Police said a woman was assaulted walking in Newark on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Police said she was walking southbound on Haines Street south of Continental Avenue, when she reported that a black sedan stopped nearby, and the male suspect exited his vehicle.
He allegedly asked if she needed a ride, she refused and attempted to walk away.
The woman told police he put his hands on her shoulder, attempting to direct him towards his car, but she tried to leave the seen, only to trip and fall.
At that point, the suspect allegedly grabbed her ankle, pulling her towards the sudan. She was able to break free, while the suspect got in his car and drove away.
The suspect is described as an 18 to 22-year-old male, 5'8", with a thin build, short hair, and facial hair. Police do not have a picture of the suspect.
The woman suffered minor injuries, but did not seek medical attention.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. P. Keld at (302) 366-7100 x. 3106 or pkeld@newark.de.us.