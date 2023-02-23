A woman gets a nine-year prison term for what prosecutors said was an eight-year pattern of laundering drug proceeds.
Prosecutors said Shakira Martinez worked with her husband Omar Colon, who had been referred to in court as "one of the biggest cocaine traffickers in Delaware history," to launder nearly $1,000,000 in drug money through the purchase of real estate properties in Delaware and Pennsylvania, using their property management company.
Colon was arrested in 2017 after paying a cocaine supplier nearly $400,000 at a hotel parking lot. He was sentenced to 45 years' incarceration for money laundering and drug crimes.
The Drug Enforcement Administration found a secret underground bunker beneath their Bear-area residence for growing marijuana that was accessible by a tunnel behind a fake fireplace.
“Ms. Martinez has received a serious sentence consistent with her central role in Colon’s drug empire," U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss said. "As Circuit Judge Bibas acknowledged in his remarks, drug trafficking wreaks havoc on the community and on families. Mr. Colon imported massive amounts of cocaine into Delaware for many years. The only way for Mr. Colon and Ms. Martinez to reap the fruits of Colon’s drug crimes and amass a real estate empire was through their money laundering scheme.”
“Martinez’s money laundering and structuring activities were the fuel that allowed her husband Colon to continue to purchase cocaine in furtherance of his drug-trafficking activities,” Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Philadelphia Field Division Thomas Hodnett said. “We applaud the sentence that Judge Bibas’ imposed on Martinez and his declaration of money laundering as the serious crime that it is.”