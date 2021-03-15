A 20-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Claymont early Monday, Delaware State Police said.
According to authorities, the victim was in the left turn lane on Philadelphia Pike at Harvey Road around 1 a.m. on March 15, 2021, when an unknown suspect approached her blue Ford Fiesta and forced her out while brandishing a gun.
The suspect, described as a black male standing 5'3" to 5'5" and wearing all dark clothing and a mask, fled in the vehicle, which has not yet been recovered.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.834.2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.900.TIP.3333.