Delaware State Police are investigating a carjacking at the gas pumps at the service plaza on I-95 near Newark.
Troopers responded to the Sunoco station at about 1:21 a.m. Tuesday. A 37-year-old woman told police that a car occupied by two men and a woman pulled in front of her vehicle. A man with a gun came out and demanded that she get out of her car.
The suspect got into her car, and both vehicles were driven away from the scene.
The victim was not hurt. State Police said detailed descriptions about suspects were not yet available. However, anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 2 at 302-365-8428 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.