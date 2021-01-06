A 34-year-old woman was carjacked in the parking lot of a middle school outside New Castle Tuesday afternoon, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, the victim was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of McCullough Middle School at 20 Chase Avenue on the outskirts of Garfield Park around 2:30 p.m. on January 5, 2020, when a silver Buick Century pulled up alongside her and a male approached her vehicle.
The suspect opened the victim's door, pulled a handgun out, and ordered her to exit the 2019 Kia Sportage. She complied, and both the suspect--in the victim's car--and the Buick fled the scene.
The victim was not injured. There was no additional information regarding a suspect description.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.834.2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.