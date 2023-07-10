A carjacking in New Castle is under investigation.
Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, a woman's car was rear-ended several times as she was driving on New Castle Avenue near Cherry Lane. Two of three people who were in the other vehicle approached her as they pointed guns at her. They demanded that she get out of the car. The woman complied and the suspects took the car.
Both vehicles left the scene northbound on New Castle Avenue. No one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at 302-365-8428 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.