A 21-year-old Wilmington woman was arrested in connection with an anti-Trump incident, that was captured on video that's gone viral, on the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wilmington's Riverfront.
Olivia M. Winslow was handcuffed Friday, August 21, 2020, after Wilmington Police were called to the 600 block of Justison Street the evening before for reports of an offensive touching incident involving a 7-year-old boy.
Video circulated on social media, by Students for Trump, shows two girls, one police said was Winslow, tearing up Trump signs and stealing the young boy's "Make America Great Again" hat. The video shows the boy crying, and his mother encouraging him to get his hat back.
Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy.Why?Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump.Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020
Police said they arrested Winslow after reviewing video footage of the event. A second woman involved hasn't yet been arrested.
Court records, obtained by WDEL, report the victim telling police the woman who's yet to be arrested "forcefully" snatched a political sign from her hand while Winslow stole the MAGA hat and handed it to her alleged accomplice. Winslow is also accused of knocking a hat off an adult woman's head. As the victim's 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, the woman who's yet to be arrested attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy's hand, according to statements in court records. The little boy wasn't hurt, but did begin to cry, police said.
The woman who's yet to be arrested is accused of punching a third victim, a man, in the face, resulting in a small laceration to his lip which caused him "substantial pain" the victim told police in court records. The woman who hasn't been arrested then threw the MAGA hat over a fence and struck the adult woman in the face with a closed fist, which did not result in injury, court records said.
Winslow faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child.
She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.