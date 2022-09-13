A Philadelphia woman is under arrest in connection with the shooting of a woman at Hunters Crossing Apartments near Newark which resulted in an officer-involved shooting last Friday, September 9th.
According to New Castle County Police, 30-year-old Portia Herndon was charged Monday with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. The 26-year-old victim of the shooting remained hospitalized in stable condition. Herndon was under Delaware Department of Correction custody at Christiana Hospital, where she was in stable condition.
Herndon will be held at Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Center on $250,000 bail.
Police said arriving officers encountered a woman who was actively shooting and both officers fired at the suspect, who was struck in the upper body. The officers have been placed on administrative duty per department policy as an investigation is conducted by the New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.
"I am deeply disturbed by the events that occurred on Friday night in the Hunters Crossing community. I am proud that our officers' quick response and immediate action stopped the threat to other members of the community and likely prevented further tragedy," New Castle County Division of Police Chief Colonel Joseph Bloch said. "In addition, the aid rendered by our officers, paramedics and fire department personnel contributed to the fact that both the victim and the suspect are alive today."
As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Justin Breslin of the Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-395-8110 or Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov. Information may also be provided to the County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.