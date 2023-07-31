A woman is facing charges in connection with a December 2020 shooting death.
Wilmington detectives and the Cold Case Unit through their investigation identified a suspect in the shooting death of 46-year-old Michael Parker in the 200-block of North DuPont Street. According to Wilmington Police, 33-year-old Evette Wynn was being held at the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on an unrelated matter.
Wynn was indicted last week for murder and firearms offenses. She remains incarcerated following her arraignment in New Castle County Superior Court.
Police listed these charges against Wynn:
- Murder (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Two Counts