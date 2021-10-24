A Wilmington woman was charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly crashed her minivan into a stopped police vehicle on I-95.
Troopers responded to I-95 southbound near the Concord Pike exit around 2 a.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, to help a driver whose car was disabled after hitting a deer, and the troopers parked their SUV's behind the disabled car, leaving heir lights flashing, Delaware State Police said.
Roughly 35 minutes later, Monica Cole's Dodge Caravan hit one of the police SUV's, and troopers say they had reason to believe Cole was under the influence.
Following an investigation, Cole was charged with DUI and other offenses including driving without a valid license or proof of insurance, failure to yield and speeding.
Cole, her passenger and a trooper who was in the SUV she hit were treated at Wilmington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with information can call Master Corporal Forester at 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.