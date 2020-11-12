A 25-year-old woman was charged with murder in connection to a late October stabbing that killed another 25-year-old woman in Wilmington, city authorities said Thursday.
According to Wilmington Police, Alazhia Wilson stabbed Tierra Herring just before midnight on October 29, 2020, in the 200 block of West 4th Street in the city's Quaker Hill section. Herring later died at the hospital.
Wilson was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,050,000 cash-only bond.