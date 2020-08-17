A 36-year-old woman was charged with shooting at a man while chasing him through the parking lot of a Dover apartment complex, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, Tiffany Burkett chased the victim through the parking lot of Queen's Manor at 411 South Queen Street around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, firing three shots at the victim over a domestic incident.
Authorities said they located the pair in a DART Bus Transit Station at Queen and Water streets, and located a .38 revolver, which further investigation revealed to have been previously stolen in a burglary.
Burkett was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering, resisting arrest, and receiving a stolen firearm .She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women;s Correctional Institution in lieu of $34,000 secured bond.