A Dover woman is under arrest, charged with shooting at another woman's car in Silver Lake Park.
The victim called them shortly before 7 PM Sunday and said she was following the woman who'd fired the shot, Dover police said.
Police joined the pursuit, and when they got to the Woodcrest Apartments, officers surrounded Building 858 and called out the suspect, Kiara Banks.
Police also found a gun in the trash at Banks' apartment, and Banks was charged with felony firearm possession, reckless endangering, evidence tampering and criminal mischief.