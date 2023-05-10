A Wilmington woman is charged with stabbing a man, who was hospitalized in critical condition.
New Castle County Police said officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex early Wednesday about a stabbing in progress, but found no suspect or victim. The investigation indicates that 43-year-old Colette Hayes called 911 and said she stabbed a male acquaintance after a dispute, and was taking him to a hospital.
Hayes was detained at the hospital and brought to Police Headquarters. She is charged with assault, first-degree, and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. Hayes was being held on $40,000 secured bail.
County Police said the investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-395-8110, the police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 800-TIP-3333.