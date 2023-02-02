A Dover woman is charged with stabbing a man to death in Wilmington.
Wilmington Police said Thursday that 59-year-old Renee Mosley was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing in the 2,200-block of North Pine Street. 59-year-old Ernest Peterson was located there Tuesday night with stab wounds. He later died at a local hospital.
According to Police, the incident is believed to have been domestic in nature.
Mosley is charged with Murder, 1st-degree and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. After being arraigned, she was being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $2,000,000 cash-only bail.