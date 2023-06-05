A woman is charged with using a stun gun on a 14-year-old boy.
New Castle County Police said the incident occurred last month at the park land of a Newark-area community. Initially, the woman had her dog with her but came back holding a black object in her hands.
A stun gun was deployed and struck the victim in the back as he was on a swing. The victim and his friends fled the scene, as well as the suspect.
Police kept up with the investigation, and the suspect, identified as 66-year-old Lois Bert, was taken into custody without incident Saturday. County Police said a search of her residence located two stun guns.
Bert is charged with assault, and carrying a concealed dangerous instrument.
Specifics of the incident were detailed by County Police:
A 14-year-old boy reported May 20th he was playing in the parkland with friends when one of them yelled to another. A woman who was walking her dog heard the teen yelling at his friend and she then engaged in a short conversation with one of the teens. The teens described her as a white female, about 60 years old and walking a dog. After the short conversation, the teens advised that the woman walked away and left the area. Approximately 30 minutes later, the woman returned without her dog and was carrying a black object in her hands. She approached the victim while he was on the swing set and asked him a question, to which he responded. Moments later, the woman deployed a stun gun and the victim was struck in the back. Everyone then left the scene.