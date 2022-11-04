Route 13 and Marl Pit crash

 New Castle County EMS

Firefighters from Odessa, Volunteer Hose of Middletown, and Port Penn fire companies worked alongside New Castle County paramedics for nearly half an hour to treat and rescue a 19-year old woman trapped in the wreckage of her car.

The collision between the victim's car and a dump truck occurred Thursday, November 3, 2022, around 1:45 p.m. on Route 13 and Marl Pit Road.

The woman was treated for multiple injuries and flown to Christiana Hospital on a Delaware State Police helicopter in critical condition.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

