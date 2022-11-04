Firefighters from Odessa, Volunteer Hose of Middletown, and Port Penn fire companies worked alongside New Castle County paramedics for nearly half an hour to treat and rescue a 19-year old woman trapped in the wreckage of her car.
The collision between the victim's car and a dump truck occurred Thursday, November 3, 2022, around 1:45 p.m. on Route 13 and Marl Pit Road.
The woman was treated for multiple injuries and flown to Christiana Hospital on a Delaware State Police helicopter in critical condition.
State troopers are investigating the crash.