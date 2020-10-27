A 70-year-old woman was listed in critical condition following a fire in the Five Points area, west of Wilmington on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Five Points Fire Company responded to the 300 block of North Maryland Avenue just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, where they said they found smoke pouring from the three-story apartment complex.
The woman was removed by firefighters and taken to Christiana Hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, according to the state Fire Marshal's Office.
As of late Tuesday night, she was awaiting a transfer to the burn unit at Crozier Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
Residents of all five apartments in the building have been displaced, with the damage estimated at $100,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.