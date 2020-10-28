A 70-year old woman was critically injured in a fire Tuesday evening, October 28, 2020, in Richardson Park.
Firefighters from Five Points, and neighboring fire companies, were called to the 300 block of Maryland Avenue just before 6 p.m. and found smoke coming from an apartment building with a report of a subject trapped.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the victim was rescued by firefighters and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.
Officials said they expected her to be transferred to Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania.
Investigators continue to search for the cause of the fire which caused 100-thousand dollars in damage.
Ten residents in five apartments were displaced by the fire.