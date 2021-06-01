One woman was killed and another seriously hurt after a balcony collapsed in Dewey Beach on Memorial Day.
Police said it happened on the unit block of Read Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Officers arrived on-scene to find a third-floor balcony had become detached, and two women had fallen 10 feet below. Both women were initially transported to Beebe Hospital, and then, transferred to ChristianaCare.
A 57-year-old woman from Ohio died Tuesday, police said. A 47-year-old woman was also hospitalized with multiple fractures.
Dewey Beach Police are investigating the collapse.