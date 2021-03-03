Pennsylvania State Police said a 32-year old woman died following a single vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, on northbound I-95 just north of the Delaware state line.
PA troopers said a vehicle driven by Heather Hulsey ran off the right side of the highway, hit the end of a guard rail, and flipped over into the woods.
Troopers say Hulsey was out of the vehicle and responsive when a Claymont Fire Company ambulance and a Delaware State trooper arrived at the scene around 9:45 a.m., but then lost consciousness.
Hulsey, whose hometown was not listed, was pronounced dead at Crozer Hospital in Chester.