A Wilmington woman has died following a mo-ped crash in the Rehoboth Beach area.
According to Delaware State Police, the driver lost control of the scooter on a sharp curve Tuesday afternoon on Hebron Road approaching Canal Crossing Road. Her scooter struck a curb, and she was thrown from the mo-ped.
49-year-old Darla Becker died shortly after she was taken to an area hospital.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 302-703-3269 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.