A woman was found lying dead in the middle of the road in Boxwood early Friday morning, according to New Castle County Police.
Authorities said officers were dispatched to the area of Laura Court and Champlain Avenue in the Boxwood community on June 26, 2020, for reports of a woman down in the middle of the roadway.
Arriving officers detected "no signs of life," and the Criminal Investigations Unit has assumed the investigation, which remained ongoing.
Anyone with information that would assist with said investigation is urged to contact New Castle County Police M/Cpl. Michael Henderson at 302.395.8118 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.