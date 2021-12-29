A 24-year-old woman from Bear is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Wilmington.
Police said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on December 5, 2021, in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue.
Brook-Lynn Cuff allegedly shot a 40-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Cuff was arrested on Tuesday, December 28th, by members of the Wilmington Police Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division along with a United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Cuff is charged with attempted murder and is being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $180,000 secured bond.