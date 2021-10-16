A 26-year-old woman is hospitalized after the latest shooting in Wilmington.
Officers found the victim in the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, city police said.
She was in stable condition when she got to the hospital.
Police say they don't have any other information about the shooting at this point, and they're asking anyone who may know something about it to call Detective Michael Hayman at (302) 576.3963.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.