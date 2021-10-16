Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.