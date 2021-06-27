A 35-year-old woman is hospitalized after her minivan rolled over on I-95 Saturday afternoon.
New Castle County Paramedics and Talleyville Fire Company rescue personnel found the van on its side on 95 northbound near the Concord Pike off-ramp around 12:45 p.m., with the woman trapped inside.
The woman was freed in about 30 minutes, treated at the scene for injuries to her face, arms and legs, and was in stable condition when she was taken to Wilmington Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.