A woman is hospitalized after she tried to break up a fight between her boyfriend and another man at a motel in Newark.
Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing, Newark police said.
They found the victim with wounds to her chest and leg--she's now in stable condition.
Police say the victim's boyfriend had argued with 56-year-old Raymond Glock, and Glock came into the couple's room armed with two knives and confronted the boyfriend.
The victim got between the two men, and Glock stabbed her, breaking a window as he left the room.
The cops found Glock and the knives in his room--he was treated for cuts from the window, and booked into the Howard Young Prison on felony weapon possession, burglary, assault and criminal mischief counts.