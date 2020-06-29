A 32-year-old woman received a leg injury from debris caused by a bullet striking asphalt in Dover early Monday morning, according to city authorities.
Dover Police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South New Street around 12:43 a.m. on June 29, 2020, for reports of shots fired, and found shell casings in the area where two unknown male suspects had reportedly been involved in an altercation.
One of the men fired a gun, police said, and debris from a bullet striking the ground caused injury to the victim's leg. A single round also struck the victim's driver side car door. She was taken to an area hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.