A 45-year old woman suffered burns in a house fire in the Townsend area Sunday evening, June 18, 2023.
Firefighters were called to Madrid Street in the Enclave of Odessa development around 5:30 p.m., and arriving units found smoke coming from the home.
Investigators with the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire originated on the stovetop in the kitchen, and the woman was injured trying to remove a burning pan of oil.
She was taken to Christiana Hospital suffering from burns on her hands and feet and was listed in stable condition.
Fire damage was estimated at $75,000. The Red Cross was called in to assist several people displaced by the fire.